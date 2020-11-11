Brian J. Gaffney, Sr.
Haledon - Brian J. Gaffney, Sr., 63, of Haledon, NJ passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born in Paterson, NJ and has lived in Haledon since 1993, He was a self employed roofer. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons Lodge No. 154 in Little Falls, NJ. Beloved husband of the late Debra Gaffney (nee Jameson). Loving father of Brian Jon Gaffney, Jr. and his wife Jennifer, Kim Marie Gaffney, Nicole Gina Gaffney and Brad Michael Gaffney. Dear brother of Karen Gaffney. Cherished grandfather of Victor, Briana and Dylan Gaffney and McKayla Mills. Funeral Service on Saturday at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ at 5 PM. Cremation is private. Visiting on Saturday from 1-5 PM. www.delozito.com