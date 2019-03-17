Services
Families First Funeral Care & Cremation Center
1328 Dean Forest Rd
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 777-4473
Resources
Brian J. McGraw


1969 - 2019
Brian J. McGraw Obituary
Brian J. McGraw

Savannah, GA - Brian J. McGraw, 49, of Savannah, Georgia, died on Feb. 20, 2019.

Brian was born on June 20, 1969, at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, New Jersey, to Hugh and Martha (nee Whalen) McGraw. He grew up in Fair Lawn and Demarest, New Jersey, and graduated from Bergen Catholic High School. Brian is survived by his beloved and devoted life partner of four years, Laura Pleasants, of Savannah, Georgia, and was preceded in death by his parents. Brian is also survived by his sisters Gail McGraw of Victoria, British Columbia, and Karen Garappolo and her husband Colin Cady of Los Gatos, California. He also leaves behind three nephews, Clancy McGraw of Victoria, British Columbia, Matthew Garappolo of Savannah, Georgia, and Daniel Garappolo of Long Beach, California.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m. in Tenafly, New Jersey. Friends and family are encouraged to reach out for details.
