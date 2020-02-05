|
Brian James Lipari
Clifton - Brian James Lipari, 55, of Clifton, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Passaic, Brian resided in Clifton all of his life. He was a Real Estate Developer with ABA Builders of Clifton. Brian loved all of his family, especially his wife, Karen and his children, Victoria and Brian. He and his family are longtime parishioners of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church in Clifton, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #11671.
Brian was predeceased by his father, Anthony R. Lipari in 2011.
He leaves behind: his beloved wife, Karen (nee Jowaiszas); his two children, Victoria June Lipari and Brian Anthony Lipari, both of Clifton; his mother, June (nee Wolsko) Lipari of Clifton; his siblings, Anthony G. Lipari and his wife Harriet, Carol Ann Lipari-Flanagan and her husband James and Jane E. (nee Lipari) Lizzo and her husband Rick; his father-in-law, Kenneth Jowaiszas and his wife, Dorothy; his mother-in-law, Judith Heber; brother-in-law, Ken Jowaiszas and his wife, Amanda; sisters-in-law, Wendy D'Onofrio and husband Anthony and Linda Jowaiszas; and 14 nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral services will be held Saturday 9:00 am from the funeral home followed by a 10:00 am Mass at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 797 Valley Road, Clifton. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Msgr. Peter Doody Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Philip the Apostle Knights of Columbus, 797 Valley Road, Clifton, NJ 07013. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com for driving directions and online condolences.