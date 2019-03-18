|
Brian Kirk
Ho-Ho-Kus - Brian Kirk, a longtime resident of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ, died suddenly on March 14th, 2019 at the age of 54. Brian is survived by his son; Brian Conor Kirk of Jacksonville, FL., his daughter, Bridget Kirk of Clifton, NJ; five siblings, Eamonn Kirk of Little Falls, NJ, Stephen Kirk of Hillsdale, NJ, Kevin Kirk of Oak Ridge, NJ and his wife Joellen, Kathleen Kirk of Emerson, NJ and her husband Douglas and Regina Kirk of Ridgewood, NJ and her husband Patrick Logan; Brian is predeceased by his parents, Edward and Breda Kirk.Brian made a positive impact on many lives in his trademark succinct ways, his words carried weight for his family and were a font of quiet encouragement to those who were fortunate to know him. His loyalty to family and friends was unshakable. He was also known for his pithy zingers that raised fits of laughter while imparting wisdom. His children, Brian and Bridget were his constant source of joy. Any mention of them filled him with an irrepressible pride visible to all. He changed in their presence and in their reflection became the best version of himself. He was particularly proud of Brian, Jr.'s completion of his CPA and Bridget's attendance at University of Delaware. Brian was a man of his word. He was incredibly generous to his loved ones. He eschewed the usual trapping of success so he could be sure that those he loved had every possible advantage. Brain Kirk graduated from Paramus Catholic High School in 1982 and studied Business at Fairleigh Dickinson University. Brian devoted his professional life to helping build Kirk's Northern Tire, the company his father, Edward Kirk founded in 1973. Brian put his financial training to good use working for more than 30 years at Kirk's Hackensack location where his store was consistently profitable. He built a loyal customer base that appreciated his no-nonsense mentality but knowledgeable approach to auto repair. Brian understood the sacrifices that his immigrant parents made as entrepreneurs, building the family business from one store in Whitestone, Queens to multiple outlets across northern New Jersey and New York. As a result, he was never afraid to put in the long hours necessary to be a successful owner in his own right.
Brian will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, March 21st at 10AM at St. Joseph's Church in Oradell located at 300 Elm St, Oradell, NJ. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 20th 2-4pm and 7-9pm Becker's Funeral Home 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood NJ. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 137 Union Blvd, Totowa, NJ.