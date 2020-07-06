Brian L. Miele



Brian L. Miele passed away May 26, 2020 at the age of 70, after a difficult and bravely fought battle with kidney cancer. Brian was born May 8, 1950 in Tuxedo, New York, to John and Ruth Miele. Brian worked for the Suffern School District as a teacher and School District Administrator. He served as Trustee for the Village of Hillburn from 1975-1977, and served as Hillburn's Mayor from 1977-1998, and again from 2003-2009. Brian also served as a Rockland County Legislator from 1991-1999.



He is survived by his beloved wife Cathy Revicki Miele, his loving children; Kristin-Leigh and her husband William Nicholson, Gregg and his wife Candice Tchor Miele, Lissabeth and her husband Stefan Tchor, his loving stepchildren; Michael and his wife Alex Sinton Revicki, Brittany Revicki, Kelsey Revicki, and grandchildren; Massimo, Ashton, Matteo and Kingston. He is also survived by siblings; Sheree (Fred) Edwards, Gregg (Robin) Miele, Lori (Thomas) Gulla and his former wife Kristine Reuhl. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews; Doug, John, Anthony, Lindsay, Alexis, Corrin, Freddie, and Kianna. Brian was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and family man. The words "Pop-Pop" brought him pure joy.



Though Brian dedicated much of his life to serving his community in Rockland County, he did embrace life as a "Jersey Boy" learning the best kept secrets of Bergen County. He was an avid reader, lifelong learner, educator, tutor and motivating instructor to his family and friends. He passed on to his children the value of education, a sense of integrity, and a respect for all people. He was a member of the Hobbyists, and loved good intellectual discussion. He loved the Yankees, gardening, animals and all things in nature. He loved getaways to the beach, the mountains, discovering and exploring bed and breakfasts with his adoring wife. He was passionate about music, loved guitar lessons and whenever possible attended concerts and the theater. His smile and wit lit up a room. His kindness and generosity touched everyone he met. His willingness to help someone in need had no bounds.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brook Presbyterian Church in Hillburn, New York, the Hillburn Scholarship Fund or the Hillburn Fire Department. Due to the Covid Virus services were limited to family members. Arrangements were made by Scarr Funeral Home Inc., Suffern New York.









