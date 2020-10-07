1/1
Brian Matthew O'Donovan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Matthew O'Donovan

Ramsey - Brian Matthew O'Donovan, 35, passed away on Saturday October 3rd, 2020. He was born and raised in Ramsey, NJ and was the youngest of 3 children. He graduated Ramsey High School in 2004 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 2008. During his service, he worked on Amphibious Assault Vehicles as a diesel mechanic chief and received numerous commendations for devotion and dedication to duty. Brian was honorably discharged as a corporal in 2012 and continued his mechanic training at the Lincoln Technical Institute. He graduated with honors in 2013 as a certified diesel mechanic and worked with cement mixers and other large construction/transport vehicles throughout his career.

Brian had a magnetic personality. Those who knew him will forever cherish his humor, his music, his generosity and genuine selflessness. A beloved son, brother and friend to so many; his character is best reflected by the phrase, "Never Above You, Never Below You, Always Beside You." Brian lived to help others.

He is predeceased by his father, Gerard and is survived by his mother Susan O'Donovan, brothers Gerard, Christopher (Jennifer) and cherished uncle to Katherine and Abigail; two aunts Maureen Kemble and Ann Harrison in Wales and many cousins in the US, Wales, England, Canada and Australia. His family will receive relatives and friends at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey on Friday, October 9th from 2-4 PM and 6-9 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10th at St. Paul R.C. Church, 200 Wyckoff Ave, Ramsey at 10 AM. The funeral mass for Brian will be live-streamed from St. Paul R.C. Church. You can access the following link at the time of the Mass: https://www.facebook.com/182477468610700/posts/1425543104304124/?extid=0&d=n (Masks will be required at all events) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.southernpawsinc.org, www.tunnel2towers.org, www.semperfifund.org. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Paul R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved