Brian Matthew O'Donovan
Ramsey - Brian Matthew O'Donovan, 35, passed away on Saturday October 3rd, 2020. He was born and raised in Ramsey, NJ and was the youngest of 3 children. He graduated Ramsey High School in 2004 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 2008. During his service, he worked on Amphibious Assault Vehicles as a diesel mechanic chief and received numerous commendations for devotion and dedication to duty. Brian was honorably discharged as a corporal in 2012 and continued his mechanic training at the Lincoln Technical Institute. He graduated with honors in 2013 as a certified diesel mechanic and worked with cement mixers and other large construction/transport vehicles throughout his career.
Brian had a magnetic personality. Those who knew him will forever cherish his humor, his music, his generosity and genuine selflessness. A beloved son, brother and friend to so many; his character is best reflected by the phrase, "Never Above You, Never Below You, Always Beside You." Brian lived to help others.
He is predeceased by his father, Gerard and is survived by his mother Susan O'Donovan, brothers Gerard, Christopher (Jennifer) and cherished uncle to Katherine and Abigail; two aunts Maureen Kemble and Ann Harrison in Wales and many cousins in the US, Wales, England, Canada and Australia. His family will receive relatives and friends at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey on Friday, October 9th from 2-4 PM and 6-9 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10th at St. Paul R.C. Church, 200 Wyckoff Ave, Ramsey at 10 AM. The funeral mass for Brian will be live-streamed from St. Paul R.C. Church. You can access the following link at the time of the Mass: https://www.facebook.com/182477468610700/posts/1425543104304124/?extid=0&d=n
(Masks will be required at all events) In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.southernpawsinc.org
, www.tunnel2towers.org
, www.semperfifund.org
. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com
.