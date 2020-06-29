Brian Mikolajczyk



Roswell, GA -



Brian Mikolajczyk, 59, of Roswell Ga, formerly of Paramus, NJ, passed on to eternal peace on June 25, 2020. Beloved father to his amazing son, Alex. Loving son of his surviving parents, Ronald and Barbara (nee Wisniewski). Guiding older brother to Melissa, Todd, and sister-in law Caroline. Also survived by nephews and niece Sean, Bridget, and Luke, along with many loving friends. Predeceased by Alex's mother, Brenda. A memorial service in celebration of Brian's life will be scheduled at a later time.









