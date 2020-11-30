1/1
Brian R. Ruscon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian R. Ruscon

Woodland Park - Brian R. Rusconi, 53, of Woodland Park passed away on November 27, 2020. Born in Passaic, Brian was raised in Clifton and moved to Woodland Park 21 years ago. He was in printing and shipping for over 25 years.

Beloved husband of Linda (Camacho). Devoted father of Sara and Justin Rusconi. Adored son of Evelyn Rusconi and the late Lawrence Rusconi. Dear brother of Bruce Rusconi of Wayne and Sharon Rusconi of Clifton. Loving son-in-law of Lucy Woods. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dear nephew of numerous aunts and uncles.

Visiting Friday 4-8PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave, Clifton. Funeral Service Saturday 9:30AM at the funeral home. Interment, Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa. www.ShookFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shook Funeral Home - Clifton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved