Brian R. Rusconi
Woodland Park - Brian R. Rusconi, 53, of Woodland Park passed away on November 27, 2020. Born in Passaic, Brian was raised in Clifton and moved to Woodland Park 21 years ago. He was in printing and shipping for over 25 years.
Beloved husband of Linda (Camacho). Devoted father of Sara and Justin Rusconi. Adored son of Evelyn Rusconi and the late Lawrence Rusconi. Dear brother of Bruce Rusconi of Wayne and Sharon Rusconi of Clifton. Loving son-in-law of Lucy Woods. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dear nephew of numerous aunts and uncles.
Visiting Friday 4-8PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave, Clifton. Funeral Service Saturday 9:30AM at the funeral home. Interment, Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa. www.ShookFH.com