Brian Thomas Sweeney



New Milford - Brian Thomas Sweeney, age 53, passed away August 18, 2020. Brian lived in New Milford most of his life with his late parents James and Barbara Sweeney. He worked for ShopRite for 37 years. Brian was highly regarded by his family and friends for his kindness, generosity, sense of humor and willingness to help others.



Brian leaves behind his life-mate Denise Della Torre, his sister Kelly Garcia and his brother James Sweeney and his wife Lisa. He was the adoring uncle of Alexis and Timothy Sweeney and Tyler Garcia.



Brian will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Funeral services are private.









