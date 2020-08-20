1/1
Brian Thomas Sweeney
1966 - 2020
Brian Thomas Sweeney

New Milford - Brian Thomas Sweeney, age 53, passed away August 18, 2020. Brian lived in New Milford most of his life with his late parents James and Barbara Sweeney. He worked for ShopRite for 37 years. Brian was highly regarded by his family and friends for his kindness, generosity, sense of humor and willingness to help others.

Brian leaves behind his life-mate Denise Della Torre, his sister Kelly Garcia and his brother James Sweeney and his wife Lisa. He was the adoring uncle of Alexis and Timothy Sweeney and Tyler Garcia.

Brian will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Funeral services are private.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
(201) 692-0100
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
I'm am so very sorry to hear of Brian's passing. Her was a wonderful guy, and we had a lot of laughs at Hillsdale Shop Rite. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, and especially, Denise Della Torre......♥
Cathy Penque
Friend
August 20, 2020
Brian was the most generous, giving and great person. He will be greatly missed. He was taken to early from us. Heaven has received a great man.
Diane Sammarco
Friend
August 20, 2020
R.I.P Brian
I was used work with Brian at Shop Rite. He is very awesome and sweet person. I will missed him always. So sorry for his family & friends. Sending prayers for Brian and his family & friends.

Marie Vandenberg
Marie Vandenberg
Coworker
August 20, 2020
Brian was SUCH a great guy...have known him for many years & my Dad (Dr. Basil Dibsie M.D.) loved Brian & Denise. I remember the days at Bahia Cabana in FL in the 80’s when we all used to go there to have some amazing fun! RIP Brian. We will be there for Denise & your family❤
Lisa Dibsie
Friend
August 20, 2020
He was the best when it came to laughing n jokeing he always made my dat at shoprite.R.I.P
Linda Holcombe
Coworker
August 20, 2020
One of the most amazing people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. Brian always brought a smile to everyone's face and really lived life to the fullest. Brian will be greatly missed by so many. RIP Brian and thank you for just being you!
Eric Bobowicz
Friend
August 20, 2020
What can I say except I am truly heartbroken. If I think back about the funnest times in my life, you were there Brian. The comedy skits you and Neil would do, the lights going out except the Christmas tree, woo woo’s... I could go on and on. Rest peacefully my friend. Till we meet again
Geri
Friend
