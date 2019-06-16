|
|
Brian Tobin
Waldwick - Brian Tobin, 63, of Waldwick, NJ, formerly of Allendale, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019. Born in New York City and raised in Ho Ho Kus. Brian was a graduate of Ridgewood High School in 1973 and Ramapo College in 1996. Brian owned and operated his own construction company, exemplifying his appreciation for hard, physical work. Many friends and neighbors would come to admire this dedication in all the ways he consistently offered a helping hand.
Brian spent his most cherished years in Allendale, raising his three children with the love of his life. Brian passed on his love of sports, music, and world news in the ways he coached his children's teams, played endless hours of vinyl, and enjoyed quiet time reading the New York Times and watching PBS news.
Brian was a loving son, brother, father, pop-pop, husband, uncle, coach, and friend. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Margie, and sister, Cathy, whose memories were ever present in his life. Brian leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Laura (Lori), his children, Michael (Rachel), Erin (Joshua), and Matthew, grandson, Carter, and family dog, Seamus. Brian is also survived by his brothers, John (Karen) and Paul (Jill), and many nieces and nephews. Brian was loved by so many, and will truly be missed by all.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Brian's life with a mass at Guardian Angel Church in Allendale on Saturday, June 22nd at 1pm.