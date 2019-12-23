Services
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
Dumont, NJ
Bridget Colgan

Bridget Colgan Obituary
Bridget Colgan

Dumont - Bridget Colgan (née Monahan), 81, of Dumont, died peacefully on December 22, 2019 at the Buckingham of Norwood. Predeceased by her beloved husband, John Colgan, Sr. (2008) and her son, John Colgan, Jr. (1979). Dear sister of Patrick (Deborah) Monahan, Michael (Catherine) Monahan, Mary (James) Hayward, and Kathleen (Edward) Quinn. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Bridget was born in New York City to Mary (née Giblin) and Michael Monahan. She was a secretary with the Englewood Board of Education for many years.

Funeral Mass Saturday, December 28th, 9:30 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Friday, 4-8 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont.
