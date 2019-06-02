|
Bridget Cullinane
Maywood - Bridget "Kay" (nee Gannon) Cullinane, 89 of Maywood, NJ passed away on May 29 2019. Born in County Leitrim Ireland she emigrated to the USA (Bronx, NY) in 1946 with her three sisters, Mary, Ann (deceased), and Ellen. She is predeceased by her husband James (2007) and infant son Daniel. She is survived by her daughter Patricia McQuade (Charles) and sons William (Karen), Thomas (Cynthia), James (Margaret), and John (Stephanie). She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Bridget was an active member of the Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, the Rosary and Altar Societies, and the CYO. She volunteered at Bergen Regional Hospital for over 25 years and was a sales audit clerk for Sterns for 18 years. Funeral from Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service 439 Maywood Ave on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10am. Funeral Mass at Our Lady Of Queen of Peace, Maywood,NJ at 10:30am. Interment Gate of Heaven, Hawthorne NY. Visitation Wednesday 3-5 & 7-9PM. In lieu of flowers donation to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church 400 Maywood ave. Maywood, NJ 07607 or , 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. Visit trinkafaustini.com for driving directions & online condolences.