Services
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
201-487-3050
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Of Queen of Peace
Maywood, NJ
View Map
Maywood - Bridget "Kay" (nee Gannon) Cullinane, 89 of Maywood, NJ passed away on May 29 2019. Born in County Leitrim Ireland she emigrated to the USA (Bronx, NY) in 1946 with her three sisters, Mary, Ann (deceased), and Ellen. She is predeceased by her husband James (2007) and infant son Daniel. She is survived by her daughter Patricia McQuade (Charles) and sons William (Karen), Thomas (Cynthia), James (Margaret), and John (Stephanie). She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Bridget was an active member of the Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, the Rosary and Altar Societies, and the CYO. She volunteered at Bergen Regional Hospital for over 25 years and was a sales audit clerk for Sterns for 18 years. Funeral from Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service 439 Maywood Ave on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10am. Funeral Mass at Our Lady Of Queen of Peace, Maywood,NJ at 10:30am. Interment Gate of Heaven, Hawthorne NY. Visitation Wednesday 3-5 & 7-9PM. In lieu of flowers donation to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church 400 Maywood ave. Maywood, NJ 07607 or , 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. Visit trinkafaustini.com for driving directions & online condolences.
