Englewood - Bridget Daly (nee O'Daly) passed away on March 20, 2019. Bridget was born and raised in Co. Waterford, Ireland. She was a long-time resident of Englewood, NJ and a long-time parishioner of St. Cecilia's Church. Bridget was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael in 2007 and her siblings Michael, Angela, and John. She is survived by her 6 children: Kieran and his wife Maria of New Paltz, NY, Michael and his wife Judy of Wyckoff, NJ, Paul of Englewood, NJ, Brendan and his wife Debbie of River Edge, NJ, Bernard of Parsippany, NJ and, Angela of Staten Island, NY. She leaves behind her grandchildren who brought her much joy: Alex and Sara (Kieran), Zachary, Jacqueline and Stephen (Michael), Timothy, Tara and Colin (Brendan), Sean and Christina (Bernard), and Liam (Angela). In addition, she is survived by her sister Bernadette and brother Paul. Friends may call at the Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Drive, Tenafly, NJ on Sunday from 3-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, March 25 at 11am at St. Cecilia's Church, Englewood. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. In lieu of traditional remembrances please consider a donation to Catholic Relief Services. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.