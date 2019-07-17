|
Bridget K. Grossano
River Edge - Bridget K. Grossano, 86, of River Edge, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was born in Ireland to John and Katherine Marken. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore M. Grossano. Loving mother of Angela Grossano, Kathleen Murtha and her husband John, and John Grossano and his wife Dawn. Cherished grandmother of Bridget and Catherine Murtha, and Liam Grossano. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, July 18 from 6-9PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Bridget's life and faith will be held at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, 445 Fifth Avenue, River Edge, NJ on Friday, July 19 at 10:30AM. Cremation will be private.