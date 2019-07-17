Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church
445 Fifth Avenue
River Edge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bridget Grossano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridget K. Grossano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bridget K. Grossano Obituary
Bridget K. Grossano

River Edge - Bridget K. Grossano, 86, of River Edge, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was born in Ireland to John and Katherine Marken. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore M. Grossano. Loving mother of Angela Grossano, Kathleen Murtha and her husband John, and John Grossano and his wife Dawn. Cherished grandmother of Bridget and Catherine Murtha, and Liam Grossano. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, July 18 from 6-9PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Bridget's life and faith will be held at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, 445 Fifth Avenue, River Edge, NJ on Friday, July 19 at 10:30AM. Cremation will be private. Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now