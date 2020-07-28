Bridget McLaughlin
River Vale - Bridget McLaughlin (nee Delehanty), 65, of River Vale, NJ died peacefully at home on July 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Bridget was born in Englewood, NJ on January 26, 1955 to Robert and Helen Delehanty. She graduated from Pascack Valley High School. Bridget enjoyed crafting, knitting, & crocheting. She was forever volunteering to help others, whether it was Girls Scouts, friends, and even volunteering with hospice. If anyone was in need, family, friend, or stranger, she was the first to help.
Although she held many jobs while raising her children and after, her favorite by far was the job of being Grammie, and helping to raise her grandchildren.
Bridget was a loving wife, beloved mother, adored sister, caring aunt, devoted grandmother, and a loyal friend to many.
She is survived by her loving husband Edward McLaughlin, as well as her four children, Kimberly Haffler and her husband Bill, Kristy Germain and her husband Jon, George Lucia Jr. and his wife Meredith, and Robert Lucia and his wife Ellen. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Georgie, Matty, Bridget, Charlotte, Maggie, Jimmy, Lindy, James, Adam, and Teddy. She will be sorely missed by her 7 siblings Libby, Pat, Peggy, Mike, Timmy, Eileen, Katie and their families, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Due to current restrictions arrangements will be immediate family only.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
in her honor. Becker-Funeralhome.com