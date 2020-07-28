1/1
Bridget McLaughlin
1955 - 2020
Bridget McLaughlin

River Vale - Bridget McLaughlin (nee Delehanty), 65, of River Vale, NJ died peacefully at home on July 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Bridget was born in Englewood, NJ on January 26, 1955 to Robert and Helen Delehanty. She graduated from Pascack Valley High School. Bridget enjoyed crafting, knitting, & crocheting. She was forever volunteering to help others, whether it was Girls Scouts, friends, and even volunteering with hospice. If anyone was in need, family, friend, or stranger, she was the first to help.

Although she held many jobs while raising her children and after, her favorite by far was the job of being Grammie, and helping to raise her grandchildren.

Bridget was a loving wife, beloved mother, adored sister, caring aunt, devoted grandmother, and a loyal friend to many.

She is survived by her loving husband Edward McLaughlin, as well as her four children, Kimberly Haffler and her husband Bill, Kristy Germain and her husband Jon, George Lucia Jr. and his wife Meredith, and Robert Lucia and his wife Ellen. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Georgie, Matty, Bridget, Charlotte, Maggie, Jimmy, Lindy, James, Adam, and Teddy. She will be sorely missed by her 7 siblings Libby, Pat, Peggy, Mike, Timmy, Eileen, Katie and their families, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Due to current restrictions arrangements will be immediate family only.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in her honor. Becker-Funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pascack Valley Community Life from Jul. 28 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 28, 2020
She was the most loving and caring sister-in-law and best friend a person could ask for. She will live on in our hearts forever. We will miss her and always love her. Our love and prayers go out to her family. May she rest in peace.
Monica & Mike Lucia
Friend
