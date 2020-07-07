1/
Bridget Teresa Harris
Bridget Teresa Harris

New Milford - Bridget Teresa Harris (nee Fitzgerald), of New Milford, formerly of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Retired representative for Bank of America.

Beloved mother of John Joseph Harris and his wife Carol Lynn, Mark Alan Harris and his wife Laura, and Janet Ann Harris. Cherished grandmother of Christopher and Sean. Dearest sister of the late Jeanette Fitzgerald and William "Sonny" Fitzgerald.

The funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home, 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Friday, July 10th at 8:30 AM. The funeral mass will be offered 9:30 AM at St. Francis R.C. Church, 114 Mount Vernon Street, Ridgefield Park. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, NY. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 PM. Masks and social distancing at the funeral home are required. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bridget's memory may be made to Graymoor-Franciscan Sisters of the Atonement, 41 Old Highland Turnpike, Garrison, NY 10524.

Vorheesingwersen.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
JUL
10
Funeral
08:30 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Francis R.C. Church
