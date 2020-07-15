Bridget V. Langford (née Cuffe)
Dumont - Bridget V. Langford (née Cuffe), 76, of Dumont, died peacefully on July 15, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick Langford (2012). Devoted mother of Patricia (Harold) Eugene, Esther Hoskins, Barbara (Zolton) Horvath, Maura (Kevin) Zugibe, Patrick (Maria) Langford, Brian (Kristine) Langford, cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Dear sister of Mary (Tommy) Tattan, preceded by her siblings, John (Kathleen) Cuffe, Hannah (Moss) Hartnett, Michael (Mary) Cuffe, Margaret (Dan) Hyde, Noreen (Jack) Fitzgerald.
Bridget was born in Fermoy, Ireland, a native of County Cork, to Hannah (née Leahy) and Edmond Cuffe. She devoted her life to raising her family, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a devout parishioner of St. Mary's R.C. Church.
Funeral Mass Saturday, July 18th, 11 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Visiting Saturday, 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont; http://frechmcknight.com/
. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made in Bridget's memory to the American Cancer Society
; https://www.cancer.org/