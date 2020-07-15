1/
Bridget V. (Cuffe) Langford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bridget's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bridget V. Langford (née Cuffe)

Dumont - Bridget V. Langford (née Cuffe), 76, of Dumont, died peacefully on July 15, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick Langford (2012). Devoted mother of Patricia (Harold) Eugene, Esther Hoskins, Barbara (Zolton) Horvath, Maura (Kevin) Zugibe, Patrick (Maria) Langford, Brian (Kristine) Langford, cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Dear sister of Mary (Tommy) Tattan, preceded by her siblings, John (Kathleen) Cuffe, Hannah (Moss) Hartnett, Michael (Mary) Cuffe, Margaret (Dan) Hyde, Noreen (Jack) Fitzgerald.

Bridget was born in Fermoy, Ireland, a native of County Cork, to Hannah (née Leahy) and Edmond Cuffe. She devoted her life to raising her family, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a devout parishioner of St. Mary's R.C. Church.

Funeral Mass Saturday, July 18th, 11 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Visiting Saturday, 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont; http://frechmcknight.com/. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made in Bridget's memory to the American Cancer Society; https://www.cancer.org/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Frech Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frech Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved