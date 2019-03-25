Services
Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
(201) 865-2250
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Secaucus, NJ
Brigetta (Greta) Marra Obituary
Brigetta (Greta) Marra

Secaucus - Brigetta (Greta) Marra, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 24th, 2019.

She resided in Secaucus for the past 65 years.

She is survived her loving husband Gerard of 65 years, 2 daughters Susan Marra, Debra Rucki and her husband Edward, two sons Gerard III and his wife Carol, and John Marra, 3 grandchildren Gerard IV, Brianna, and Craig.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26th from 2 to 4pm and 7 to 9pm, Mack Memorial Home, 1245 Paterson Plank Road Secaucus, NJ 07094. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 27th 930am, Immaculate Conception Church in Secaucus. Burial will follow Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to , and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
