Briody Schott
North Haledon - SCHOTT, Briody "Bea" 91, on February 28, 2020 of North Haledon, NJ. Born in Clifton, Bea was a lifelong resident of North Haledon. For 34 years Bea was a telephone operator for ATT in Wayne and retired in 1990. She was a former member of Prince of Peace RC Church in Haledon.
Dear sister of Lewis Schott of North Haledon. Loving aunt of Steve Schott, John Schott and Mary Ellen Twomey. Great aunt of Nicholas, Douglas, Scott, Amanda, Rachel, Kevin and Kathleen. Great great aunt of Nicholas and Jack.
The family will receive family and friends at the Holland Christian Home, 151 Graham Ave., North Haledon on Tuesday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM followed by an 11:00 funeral service. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
For further information, or to leave condolences for Bea's family please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.