|
|
Brittany Brouillard
4/4/1987 - 9/12/2005
Britt, it's been fourteen sad years since you became an angel. We thank you for watching over us. So many milestones missed for one with so much promise. We thank God every day for the time you were with us; your memory lives strong in our hearts. Your perpetual smile, infectious laugh and quick wit are gone forever; still the memory of you lives strong in our hearts. Thinking of you is easy, we do it every second. Missing you is the heartache that we must endure. Not a moment goes by that we don't have you in our thoughts and prayers. Each day becomes weight added to the pain of losing you; though one day closer to the day we will all be together again.
Love Always and Forever,
Mom, Dad, and Al