Bruce Crocco
Ridgewood - Bruce Anthony Crocco Sr, age 86, a long-time resident of Ridgewood, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday June 27, 2020 after complications from a long battle with Parkinson's. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Edward and Katherine and brothers, Edward and John. A loving husband and father, he is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 65 years, Phyllis, sons Bruce Jr (Roxanne) of Columbus, OH, Scott (Ilene) of Saddle River, NJ, daughter Cathy (Lyle Hall) of Thousand Oaks, CA and grandchildren Katie (Justin Maier), Anthony, Liza and Tyler.
Bruce graduated from Ridgewood High School in 1952, lettering in three sports and earning the rank of Eagle Scout. After high school, Bruce went on to the University of Pennsylvania graduating in 1956 with a degree in Business. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity and it was at Penn that he was introduced to the sport of rowing. He joined the crew team and the sport became one of his greatest passions. In 1955, the team made waves across the rowing world after beating top teams around the globe in a race on the River Thames. They won the Grand Challenge Cup, the most prestigious race at the annual Henley Royal Regatta in England. The 1955 University of Pennsylvania crew team was elected into the National Rowing Hall of Fame in 1977 and is still considered today by many as the greatest crew team in the world, even outright invincible. Bruce served as Captain of the team in 1956.
After graduating from college, he spent 40 years as a distinguished executive for Chase Manhattan Bank in New York City, National Westminster Bank and Fleet Bank until his retirement in 1999. Upon retiring from the banking industry, Bruce joined Tarvin Realtors selling homes in the town he loved. He remained active in the community tutoring children with special needs in the Ridgewood school system. An avid athlete, he continued to play tennis and golf with friends and family. Travel was an important part of his life. Family vacations were always special whether camping for weeks across the country or sitting on the beach. Bruce and Phyllis ventured out with life-long friends on frequent, adventurous trips to countries around the world. One thing that always remained constant in his retirement was his passion to remain connected to both high school and college friends. He spearheaded many reunions over the years with his 1955 crew teammates, fraternity brothers, Penn alumni, and his Ridgewood High School classmates.
Bruce and Phyllis joined First Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood in the early 1960's where he became a leader from the start. The church was, and continued to be, an important part of their lives and they rarely missed a service. Bruce volunteered in any way he could from teaching Sunday School to serving and leading many committees. He was an active member of the church finance committee up until his passing.
A memorial service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to either:
First Presbyterian Church of Ridgewood, NJ
722 East Ridgewood Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
or
The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research https//www.michaeljfox.org
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.