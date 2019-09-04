|
|
Bruce G. Bohuny
Jupiter, FL and Franklin Lakes, NJ - Bruce G. Bohuny, 87, of Jupiter, FL and Franklin Lakes, NJ passed on to be with his Lord on Sunday, Sept 1, 2019. Bruce was born and raised in Garfield, NJ, son of George & Emma Bohuny. He graduated from Concordia Prep in Bronxville, NY class of '50. He was inducted into Concordia's Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996, and received the Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2007. He graduated Farleigh Dickinson in '57 with a BS in Psychology. He also completed New York Life Management School, and received his GRI in Real Estate from Middlesex. Bruce was a lifelong entrepreneur; he founded and managed multiple companies in the real estate development, real estate brokerage, and the construction industries. Bruce was also a Banker. He co-founded Lakeland Bank in 1968, which has grown to 6.4 billion in assets. He served with great pride on Lakeland's Board of Directors from 1968-2007. Bruce served on multiple charitable organizations boards including Hackensack University Medical Board of Trustees, Boy Scouts of America (District Chairman), NJ Special Olympics, Boys & Girls Village, and Concordia College. Bruce was an extraordinary athlete. Excelling in multiple sports, he focused his efforts on Baseball where he was signed into the Pittsburgh Pirates organization by Branch Rickey in 1951. He threw a high 90 mph fastball, and a slider that buckled the knees. His move up through the minor leagues was temporarily halted by his time in the Army, serving in Special Services during the Korean War. In 1953 and 1954 he made the All Army All Star Team. Bruce had a love for the game of golf. His need for competition and camaraderie, and his youthful sense of humor made time on the golf course with him always entertaining. His passion was fulfilled though his time with great friends at Arcola C.C., Hamilton Farms Golf Club, & Jonathan's Landing Golf Club. His deep Christian faith was developed though his time and service at Green Pond Bible Chapel, Wyckoff Christian Reformed, Fifth Avenue Presbyterian, and Jupiter First Church. Above all he was a family man. A devoted husband to Judy, they shared a love for travel and dining that allowed them to ever expand their circle of friends. He was a loving father to Kimberly, Kirsten (Bolt), and Bruce (Colleen), and the grandfather to Alex, Blair, Mac, Ren, and Brynn. Incredibly kind, humble, and selfless, he always put the interests of others first. A true gentleman who will be deeply missed. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 5th from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 6th at 11am at the Wyckoff Reformed Church, 580 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. (Interment will be family only) A reception for all will be held after the church service at the McBride House at the Indian Trail Club in Franklin Lakes. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce's memory can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering https://giving.mskcc.org/donate-now