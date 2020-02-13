Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
5:30 PM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
Knapp, Jr. Bruce H. of Ridgefield Park, age 31, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Bruce worked at his family business, Classic Blinds in Ridgefield Park. Beloved husband to Yuleisy (nee Valdez). Devoted son to Bruce Knapp Sr and Donna (nee Menta). Loving brother to Elizabeth and Alicia Knapp. Dear Uncle to Skyla Nichols, Jordan Knapp and Evan Nichols. He is also survived by his adoring aunts Cindy Knapp and Kathleen Ziegler and her husband Kenny. The Funeral Service will be conducted at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St. Ridgefield Park on Saturday, February 15th at 5:30pm. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 2 to 6PM. Vorheesingwersen.com
