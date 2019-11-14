Services
Bruce John Palmer Obituary
Bruce John Palmer

Westwood - Bruce John Palmer, 85 of Westwood, NJ formerly of Township of Washington, NJ on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Eileen J. (nee Kohl) Palmer. Devoted father of Bruce Palmer and his wife Angelita "Sissy" and David Palmer. Loving grandfather of Kaitlinn Dickinson, Derek, Travis, Cassie and Shaina Palmer. Cherished great grandfather of Harper and Ellie Dickinson.

Before retiring, Bruce was the owner of Palmer Ace Hardware (formerly Palmer Brothers Hardware) River Edge, NJ.

Services are private. Memorial gifts to JW.org would be appreciated.

