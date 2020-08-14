Bruce Marisak
Age 73, died August 11, 2020, to the great sadness of family and friends.
Beloved husband of Jane; father of Roman, Michele, and Billy; brother of Karen; grandfather of Luca and Juliana. Much loved uncle and cousin; respected colleague; valued friend.
Bruce was open-hearted, playful, fun, hard-working, and handsome. For many years he was National Accounts Manager at The Record; in his youth he was a Golden Gloves boxer and a drummer. Tried his hand at acting and had a passionate interest in music, especially jazz. We will treasure memories of happy times with him.
A Memorial will be planned in his honor. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com