Bruce Marisak
Bruce Marisak

Age 73, died August 11, 2020, to the great sadness of family and friends.

Beloved husband of Jane; father of Roman, Michele, and Billy; brother of Karen; grandfather of Luca and Juliana. Much loved uncle and cousin; respected colleague; valued friend.

Bruce was open-hearted, playful, fun, hard-working, and handsome. For many years he was National Accounts Manager at The Record; in his youth he was a Golden Gloves boxer and a drummer. Tried his hand at acting and had a passionate interest in music, especially jazz. We will treasure memories of happy times with him.

A Memorial will be planned in his honor. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
