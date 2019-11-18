|
|
Brunilda Ruiz
Brunilda Ruiz, founding member of the Joffrey Ballet and Harkness Ballet companies, died on August 13, 2019 of ovarian cancer. A 51-year Waldwick resident, Ms. Ruiz was born in Puerto Rico on June 1, 1936 and raised in New York City. She graduated from the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts (PA) where Robert Joffrey chose her as one of six original Joffrey Ballet members in 1956. Traveling in a station wagon pulling a U-Haul trailer, the legendary "six dancers and a station wagon" performed hundreds of one-night stands across the United States, forming a pioneering era in American ballet history. Ms. Ruiz toured throughout Europe, the Soviet Union, Middle East, and India, and became a founding member of the Harkness Ballet, continuing to perform nationally and internationally. After retiring from performing, Ms. Ruiz taught and choreographed as associate director of the Baron Ballet in Waldwick from 1976 to 1983, and as ballet mistress with the Milwaukee Ballet from 1983 to 1986. Ms. Ruiz served on the faculty of her alma mater, PA, from 1986 until her retirement in 2001, and received a B.A. from the State University of New York Empire State College in 1995. From 1956 to 1967 she was married to John Wilson, also an original Joffrey member. In 1968 Ms. Ruiz married Paul Sutherland, principal dancer with the Joffrey, Harkness, and American Ballet Theatre. They enjoyed more than 50 years as partners in life and dance. Along with Mr. Sutherland and daughters, Mhari Wilson and Alicia Sutherland, Ms. Ruiz is survived by three siblings, four grandchildren, a great-grandson, and many loving family members and friends. Beyond her remarkable contribution to dance, Brunilda Ruiz exuded class, elegance, and timeless beauty to her last breath. A memorial will be held at PA on June 20, 2020.