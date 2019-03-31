|
Bruno Pandolfi
Clifton - Pandolfi, Bruno, 90 of Clifton, passed away on March 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Josephine Pandolfi. Loving father to David Pandolfi & his wife Patricia, and the late Stephen Pandolfi. Devoted grandfather to Madison Pandolfi, Craig Pandolfi, Michael Pandolfi & his wife Terri. Great Grandfather to Owen Pandolfi. Dear brother to Eddy Pandolfi & his wife Rosalie, and the late Mary Petro and Rina Pandolfi. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Pandolfi was born in Rutherford and lived in Clifton for many years. He was a former machinist and worked at Continental Can in Paterson. He was an Army Veteran and an avid woodworker.
Funeral from Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting on Monday from 4PM to 8PM. www.marroccos.com