Bruno Petrocelli, of Hackensack , passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 84 years. He was born in Acquaviva d'Isernia, a small town in Italy where he served as mayor, and came to this country in 1969 settling in Hackensack . Prior to retiring he was a mason for Aniero Concrete Company of Hackensack . Bruno relished his family especially the success of his daughters and grandchildren. He travelled extensively following his grandson's soccer career. Beloved husband of Elia (nee Padula) for 65 years. Loving father of Cleonilde Rossi and her husband the late Fernando, Pasqualina Luppino and her husband Santo, and Patrizia Del Terzo and her husband Walter. Cherished grandfather of Giuseppe and his wife Jenna, Tina, Raffaele and Nico. Dearest brother of Nina Petrocelli and her husband the late Pino, Assunta Giangrande and her husband Roberto, Patrizio Petrocelli and his wife Anna, Bernardo Petrocelli and his wife Frances, and the late Carmela Petrocelli. And uncle to many nieces and nephews. The funeral on Saturday, January 25th, at 9:15 AM, from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street , Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis R. C. Church, 50 Lodi Street , Hackensack at 10:30 AM with entombment following at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 - 8 PM. To send condolences directions or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com.