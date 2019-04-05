Services
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 945-5032
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:15 AM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:15 AM
St Matthew's Church
555 Prospect Ave.
Ridgefield, NJ
Resources
Bryan B. Berta Obituary
Bryan B. Berta

Ridgefield - Bryan B. Berta, 41 of Ridgefield, passed away Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019. He was born in Englewood, NJ, to Joseph and the late Carol Lynn Berta (nee Coccioli).

Bryan is predeceased by his mother Carol Berta. He will be deeply missed by his father Joseph Berta, his wife Sarah (nee Frederick), his son Derrick, his siblings, Jason Berta and wife Amie and Carla Berta-Can and husband Mehmet .

Family will receive friends Saturday 4-8pm and Sunday 1-5pm in the Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Ave., Ridgefield.

Funeral on Monday gathering 9:15am in Funeral Home for 10:15am Mass of Christian Liturgy in St Matthew's Church, 555 Prospect Ave., Ridgefield.

Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Fairview.

Arrangements made by Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford NJ.

For donations and additional information visit calhounmania.com
