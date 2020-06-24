Bryan Franco



The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother Bryan Franco, who passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. Brother Franco was initiated into the Communications Division in 2000, and was an IBEW member for 20 years, living in Butler, New Jersey. Visiting will be on Friday, June 26th from 3-7 pm at the Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Avenue, Butler, New Jersey. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday at 10:00 am at St. Anthony RC Church, Butler. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.



Fraternally,



Thomas J. Sullivan



President









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store