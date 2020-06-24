Bryan Franco
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bryan Franco

The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother Bryan Franco, who passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. Brother Franco was initiated into the Communications Division in 2000, and was an IBEW member for 20 years, living in Butler, New Jersey. Visiting will be on Friday, June 26th from 3-7 pm at the Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Avenue, Butler, New Jersey. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday at 10:00 am at St. Anthony RC Church, Butler. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.

Fraternally,

Thomas J. Sullivan

President




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anthony RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
1-973-838-2290
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved