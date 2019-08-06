Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Edgewater, NJ
View Map
Bryan J. Christiansen


1954 - 2019
Bryan J. Christiansen Obituary
Bryan J. Christiansen

Edgewater - Christiansen, Bryan J., age 65, of Edgewater, on Sunday August 4, 2019. Born in Jersey City to Marie (nee: Grennan) and the Late Robert Christiansen. Dear brother to Robert and his wife Dor, and the Late Kerry Christiansen. He was a former Mayor and Councilman of Edgewater, NJ. President of Moorings Group, NJ Past Consultant of Malcom-Prinie/Arcadis, NY, Past Executive Director of Passaic Valley Sewerage Commissioners, Newark, NJ Past Executive Director of Joint Meeting of Essex and Union Counties, Elizabeth, NJ, Past Chairman of Edgewater Municipal Utilities Authority, Edgewater, NJ Past Committee Chairman for Edgewater Wastewater Treatment Plant Committee, Past Purchasing/Logistical Manger for Lancaster Distral Group/Lancaster Steel Co., Inc. The family will receive their friends on Tuesday from 7:00-9:00 pm and Wednesday from 3:00-8:00 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The celebration of his funeral mass will be on Thursday at Holy Rosary Church in Edgewater, NJ, at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. (https://www.npcf.us/) For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Remember
