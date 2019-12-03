|
Bryan James McClair
Ramsey - Bryan James McClair on November 30, 2019 died after a courageous eighteen-month battle with brain cancer. We remember him in the way he would want us to: loyal brother, loving father, good friend, and kind soul with a unique sense of humor. He is survived by his loving parents, Don and Pat, sister Lauren Rotert, brother-in-law Todd Rotert, brother Jay McClair, sister-in-law Trish McClair, niece Mary Beth Rotert, nephews Ryan Rotert, Paul McClair and Mark McClair, son Kevin McClair, daughter-in-law Alyse McClair, grandson Landon James McClair, daughter Margaret McClair, significant other Ian Zepf, son Sean McClair, significant other Emily Bordignon, daughter Katherine McClair, and significant other Chris Aselton. Bryan was a graduate of Ramsey High School and the State University of New York College at Cortland. His entrepreneurial spirit shaped his work experience which can now be seen in the determination and inner fortitude that propels the success of each of his four children. Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12 - 4 PM with a service being conducted at 3:15 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HUMC Brain and Spine Institute with "In memory of Bryan McClair" in the memo line. Please mail to: John Theurer Cancer Center, Attn: Nancy Kennedy, https://www.hackensackumc.org/donate/ways-to-give/honor-rememberence-gifts and choose "The Caroline Fund/Brain and Spine Research Institute". Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.