Services
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 445-0344
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
West Side Presbyterian Church
Ridgewood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Buford Sachtler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Buford Sachtler


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Buford Sachtler Obituary
Buford Sachtler

Midland Park - Buford (Buff) Sachtler (nee Bobbitt) departed her earthly life on August 29, 2019 at the age of 91. She was the beloved wife of the late Ekkehart Sachtler of Germany.

Buff was an active congregant of the West Side Presbyterian Church of Ridgewood. She was also a dedicated member of the Saddle River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Family and friends will be welcomed at West Side Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood, on Saturday, November 9th at 11 am for a Memorial Service to celebrate Buff's life.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to West Side Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood. A more extensive obituary can be found at www.vanemburgh.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Buford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now