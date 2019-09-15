|
Buford Sachtler
Midland Park - Buford (Buff) Sachtler (nee Bobbitt) departed her earthly life on August 29, 2019 at the age of 91. She was the beloved wife of the late Ekkehart Sachtler of Germany.
Buff was an active congregant of the West Side Presbyterian Church of Ridgewood. She was also a dedicated member of the Saddle River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Family and friends will be welcomed at West Side Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood, on Saturday, November 9th at 11 am for a Memorial Service to celebrate Buff's life.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to West Side Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood. A more extensive obituary can be found at www.vanemburgh.com