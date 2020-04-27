|
Burnetta Kay "Bunny" Bard
Woodcliff Lake - Burnetta Kay "Bunny" Bard (Nee Bromfeld), a resident of Woodcliff Lake, formerly of Fair Lawn (for 50 years) passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020. Bunny is survived by her loving husband Stewart (of 58 years), her son Norman Bard and his wife Mary of Santa Margarita, CA, her daughter Deborah Downs and her husband Edward of River Vale and her grandchildren Laurie Trejo, Roian Bard, Jackson Downs and Mallory Downs.
Bunny was born in the Bronx to parents Max and Mollye Bromfeld, on October 17, 1937. She always had a love of science, and after attending Bronx High School of Science, she completed both her BS and MS degrees in Biology at the State University of NY in Albany. After college Bunny began her teaching career at Albert Leonard Junior High School in New Rochelle, NY. In 1961, she married Stewart Bard and lived in the Bronx until they moved to Fair Lawn in 1969.
She belonged to Congregation B'Nai Israel in Fair Lawn for over 40 years, and was active in the American Jewish Congress in Fair Lawn. After raising her children, she returned to work as a Paraprofessional in an accounting firm. She liked to keep an active mind and socialize with the "young kids". She enjoyed playing tennis, doing crossword puzzles, reading the paper from front to back and playing card games and Boggle with her children and grandchildren. Bunny enjoyed traveling around the world with her husband Stew. During the past 40 years, their travels led them to many interesting and exciting destinations including Israel, Africa and Alaska twice.
A graveside service will be held on April 28, 2020 for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .