Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Resources
More Obituaries for Burton Dakin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burton S. Dakin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Burton S. Dakin Obituary
Burton S. Dakin

Cliffside Park - Burton S. Dakin, 92, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Predeceased by his son Rollin. Beloved husband of Phyllis, devoted father to Mitchell (Christina), father in law to Beverly; adoring grandfather of Emily, Charlie, Alex and Nikki. Stepfather to Philip and Jodi; step grandfather to Alexis and great grandfather to Roslyn Elizabeth.

Mr. Dakin was a Pharmacist & a Medical Rep for AH Robbins from Jan. 1962 until retirement with Wyeth in April 1990. Burt also volunteered at Englewood Hospital for 11 years.

Services in care of Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors 402 Park St. Hackensack, NJ 07601. Funeral and interment will be private.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Burton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -