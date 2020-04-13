|
|
Burton S. Dakin
Cliffside Park - Burton S. Dakin, 92, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Predeceased by his son Rollin. Beloved husband of Phyllis, devoted father to Mitchell (Christina), father in law to Beverly; adoring grandfather of Emily, Charlie, Alex and Nikki. Stepfather to Philip and Jodi; step grandfather to Alexis and great grandfather to Roslyn Elizabeth.
Mr. Dakin was a Pharmacist & a Medical Rep for AH Robbins from Jan. 1962 until retirement with Wyeth in April 1990. Burt also volunteered at Englewood Hospital for 11 years.
Services in care of Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors 402 Park St. Hackensack, NJ 07601. Funeral and interment will be private.