C. Ruth Spikeboer
1921 - 2020
North Haledon - C. Ruth Spikeboer, long-time resident of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She grew up in Fair Lawn, daughter of John & Elsie (Youngsman) Spikeboer and moved to the Holland Christian Home, North Haledon, NJ in 2002. A graduate of Calvin College, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Ruth taught at Eastern Christian School for 44 years, retiring in 1986. She was a life-long member of Faith Community Christian Reformed Church, Wyckoff, NJ. Ruth loved traveling, crocheting and reading. She lived a life of service to her parents, family and Jesus Christ. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, the burial service for Ruth will be private. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Eastern Christian School Association, 50 Oakwood Ave, North Haledon, NJ 07508 or Holland Christian Home, 151 Graham Ave, North Haledon, NJ 07508. Arrangement are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
