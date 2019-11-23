Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Ave.
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Ave.
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for C. Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. Stuart Howell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
C. Stuart Howell Obituary
C. Stuart Howell

Wyckoff - C. Stuart Howell "Stu", 78, of Wyckoff, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Born in Cornwall, NY, Stu lived in Wyckoff since 1972. Stu was Vice president of corporate planning at Union Camp in Wayne where he worked for over 25 years and most recently was the President and CEO for Color Optics in Saddle Brook. He was also on the Financial Board of the Quest Autism Foundation. Loving husband, father and grandfather to his wife Cecilia, daughter Stacy Howell of Ramsey, his son Eric Howell and his wife Meghan of Kinnelon, and Keith and Darren Palace and his grandchildren Vanessa and Kayla Howell. Stu was predeceased by his first wife Christine in 2007. The family will receive friends 3 to 7 on Friday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. Funeral Service will be 11:00 am on Saturday, at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home. Private cremation will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stu's memory can be made to the Quest Autism Foundation, 159 Godwin Ave., Midland Park, NJ 07432.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of C.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -