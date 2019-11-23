|
C. Stuart Howell
Wyckoff - C. Stuart Howell "Stu", 78, of Wyckoff, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Born in Cornwall, NY, Stu lived in Wyckoff since 1972. Stu was Vice president of corporate planning at Union Camp in Wayne where he worked for over 25 years and most recently was the President and CEO for Color Optics in Saddle Brook. He was also on the Financial Board of the Quest Autism Foundation. Loving husband, father and grandfather to his wife Cecilia, daughter Stacy Howell of Ramsey, his son Eric Howell and his wife Meghan of Kinnelon, and Keith and Darren Palace and his grandchildren Vanessa and Kayla Howell. Stu was predeceased by his first wife Christine in 2007. The family will receive friends 3 to 7 on Friday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. Funeral Service will be 11:00 am on Saturday, at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home. Private cremation will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stu's memory can be made to the Quest Autism Foundation, 159 Godwin Ave., Midland Park, NJ 07432.