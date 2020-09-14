1/
Caesar David Valentini
Caesar David Valentini

Waldwick - Caesar David Valentini, 68, of Waldwick, NJ, on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Beloved son of the late Caesar Valentini and Anna (nee Maresca). Cherished brother of Vincent Valentini, his wife Linda. Caring uncle of Leah Latour, her husband Michael, and Jessica Richard, her husband Matthew. Dear great uncle of Gianna, Michael Vincent, Bryce and Christian. Numerous cousins also survive. Visitation will be held at McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ, on Wednesday, September 16 from 3-7 PM. Please gather at Our Lady Of Grace R.C. Church, Fairview, NJ, on Thursday for celebration of a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee, NJ. Donations to: American Heart Association/American Stroke Association PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005 or Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation, 160 Essex Street, Suite 101 Lodi, NJ 07644, would be appreciated.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
McCorry Brothers
SEP
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Of Grace R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
