Calogero Zaccone
Clifton - Zaccone, Calogero, 94 of Clifton, passed away on June 9, 2020. Beloved husband to Assunta (Constantina) Zaccone. Loving father to Fred Zaccone and Salvatrice Whitefleet. He is also survived by four grandchildren.
Calogero was born in Mussomeli, Sicily and came to the United States in 1965 settling in Clifton. He was a welder for 35 years at Howe Richardson in Clifton. He was a parishioner of St. Brendan RC Church in Clifton.
Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 9:15 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Brendan RC Church at 10 AM. Visiting on Monday from 7 PM to 9 PM. Entombment Calvary Cemetery www.marroccos.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.