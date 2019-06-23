Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
201-836-0202
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
789 Teaneck Road
Teaneck, NJ 07666
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Baptist Church
224 First Street
Englewood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Lang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Deion Lang

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Calvin Deion Lang Obituary
Calvin Deion Lang

Bergenfield - Calvin Deion Lang, 62, a long-time resident of Englewood, entered eternal rest peacefully at home on June 15, 2019 with his loving caretaker and daughter, Hali, by his bedside. Dearly beloved father of Ayana, Hali, and Caliya; and entrusted "father" of Antoine, who will forever cherish his fatherly devotion, support and advice. Adoring grandfather of Nia and Paisley. Calvin was born in Englewood to the late Frank Lang, and is survived by his mother, Cornelia (Hicks) Lang. A loving brother of Francine, Ernest, Debra, Maurice, Evelyn and predeceased by siblings Ralph and Priscilla, and nephews Eric and Melvin. He was a graduate of Dwight Morrow High School in 1975, and later Chowan University. Calvin served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Conolly in 1981. He was a dedicated employee of B.C. Utilities Authority. He passed on his love of basketball and sports in the way he coached and mentored community youth organizations, and the many referee positions that he held statewide. As a skilled craftsman, Calvin owned and operated a family business: CDL, Unlimited, a home repair service, for several years, and continued offering warmth and assistance to everyone he met throughout his lifetime. He will truly be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, in-laws, and dear friends. The family will receive friends to celebrate his life with a one-day eulogy service on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Visitation at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck, NJ from 9am to 10:30am, followed by a Memorial service to begin at 11am at Community Baptist Church, 224 First Street, Englewood, NJ. Interment to follow, Brookside Cemetery, Englewood, NJ. For more information and to view Calvin's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now