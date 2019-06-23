|
|
Calvin Deion Lang
Bergenfield - Calvin Deion Lang, 62, a long-time resident of Englewood, entered eternal rest peacefully at home on June 15, 2019 with his loving caretaker and daughter, Hali, by his bedside. Dearly beloved father of Ayana, Hali, and Caliya; and entrusted "father" of Antoine, who will forever cherish his fatherly devotion, support and advice. Adoring grandfather of Nia and Paisley. Calvin was born in Englewood to the late Frank Lang, and is survived by his mother, Cornelia (Hicks) Lang. A loving brother of Francine, Ernest, Debra, Maurice, Evelyn and predeceased by siblings Ralph and Priscilla, and nephews Eric and Melvin. He was a graduate of Dwight Morrow High School in 1975, and later Chowan University. Calvin served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Conolly in 1981. He was a dedicated employee of B.C. Utilities Authority. He passed on his love of basketball and sports in the way he coached and mentored community youth organizations, and the many referee positions that he held statewide. As a skilled craftsman, Calvin owned and operated a family business: CDL, Unlimited, a home repair service, for several years, and continued offering warmth and assistance to everyone he met throughout his lifetime. He will truly be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, in-laws, and dear friends. The family will receive friends to celebrate his life with a one-day eulogy service on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Visitation at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck, NJ from 9am to 10:30am, followed by a Memorial service to begin at 11am at Community Baptist Church, 224 First Street, Englewood, NJ. Interment to follow, Brookside Cemetery, Englewood, NJ. For more information and to view Calvin's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com