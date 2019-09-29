Services
West Milford - Calvin H. Wagner, 93, of West Milford on Friday, September 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Anna (Koazk) Wagner. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late William and Rose (Miller) Wagner. A veteran of the Navy, Calvin was employed as a sandman for the New York Department of Sanitation. Also surviving are two daughters, Cynthia Walsh-LaPointe (husband, Roger) and Gloria Wagner (husband, Craig Shaljian) and three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Predeceased by five brothers and one sister. Friends may call at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford on Monday, September 30 from 4 - 8 PM. Funeral mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Hewitt, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Germantown Road, West Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. (richardsfuneralhome.com)
