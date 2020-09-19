Cameron Joseph O'Rourke
Santa Ana - September 15, 1992 - September 14, 2020
Cameron Joseph O'Rourke of Santa Ana, California, originally from Wayne, New Jersey passed away on Monday, September 14, just one day shy of his 28th birthday. Cameron was a powerful source of comfort and light to a monumental number of people who he helped and supported throughout the years, despite his own very personal struggle with mental health and addiction. He will always be remembered for his charismatic personality and will be deeply missed.
Cameron was born on September 15, 1992, the oldest child of Terence and Cathleen O'Rourke. He is survived by his parents as well as his loving siblings, Riley and Chandler. Cam was the cherished nephew of Kate and John Gawryluk, Barbara O'Rourke, Peggy and Brian O'Neill, Eileen Sumner, Pattie D'Errico, Beverly and Daniel Obiso, and Robert and Arleen Fairclough. He was the beloved cousin of Mariel D'Errico, Robert and Stephanie Fairclough, and David and Matthew Obiso. He also leaves behind many, many devoted friends.
As a child, Cameron was fun-loving and adventurous. He always had a way of making people laugh. He loved to pull pranks. If you knew him well, you no doubt have a story about his ability to tell you the most outrageous tale, but he would tell it in a way that made you believe it, and as soon as you fell for it, he would burst out laughing and you would realize he got you again! He was a modern-day Evil Knievel. From dirt bikes to street bikes to skydiving to swimming with seals - aka shark bait - he was always up for an adventure and would never say no to the next thrilling idea.
His was a long and difficult journey, but true to his personality, Cameron was always there to help others battle the same struggles he was all too familiar with. Most recently, Cameron acquired a position at a treatment facility where he worked tirelessly helping others overcome their own substance issues.
One of the many fruits of Cameron's struggle was his reconnection and strengthening of his Faith and his embrace of Christianity through the amazing support of Eddie Burgess and Pastor John Blue and Mark Hitman of Pacific Point Church. His family will be forever grateful for the gift of faith that has eased their grief and helped Cameron so fully prepare to enter the Kingdom of God.
The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love they have received during these difficult days and are comforted to hear the sharing of stories about the impact that Cameron has had on people near and far.
A funeral mass for immediate family and friends will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 25 Purdue Ave. Oakland, NJ on Saturday, October 3 at 10am. Due to Covid restrictions placed on the church by the State of New Jersey and the Archdiocese of Newark, the church can only allow a maximum of 125 people inside. We encourage all to join us to celebrate Cameron's life via live stream. Further information on the arrangements being made to record and live stream the service will be available on Cathleen O'Rourke's Facebook page.
Donations in Cameron's memory can be made to:
Pacific Point Church - https://www.pacificpointchurch.com/give