Camille Caminiti
Mahwah - Camille Caminiti, 81, of Mahwah, NJ, died on December 7, 2019 following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Camille was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and graduated from Bay Ridge High School. Although she lived in NJ for more than half of her life, she never forgot her roots, nor did she lose her NY energy. Camille was an amazing dancer and would be the first one up whenever the music started. As a young woman, she dazzled on the dance floor every Friday night at St. Rocco's Church in Brooklyn, in love with Latin music and the mambo. It was there that she met her future husband, Paul Caminiti. They married in September 1961 and went on to have three children—Susan, Christine, and Paul. After moving to Ridgewood, NJ in 1974, Camille embarked on a successful career as an event planner with PC Expo and Becton Dickinson. In the midst of raising her family and working, she somehow found the time to help run La Plage, a nightclub she owned in the Hamptons with Paul and their partners. Never one to not dive in 100% in everything she did, Camille learned how to tend bar and became the most popular—and busy!—bartender there. As an active parishioner at Church of the Presentation, Camille put her faith into action. She was a team leader for the 11:30 AM liturgy on Sundays, was involved with Women's Cornerstone, and volunteered for countless parish activities and events, including the Wedding Anniversary ministry. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Paul; her children, Susan Caminiti, Christine Figliuolo, and Paul Caminiti; her nine grandchildren, Joseph Natale, Christiana Natale, Michele Figliuolo, Alexandra Figliuolo, Cole Caminiti, Nicholas Natale, Catherine Figliuolo, Christian Caminiti, and Noelle Caminiti; her sister, Helen Morgan; her son-in-law James Figliuolo; her daughter-in-law Cathie Caminiti; her brothers-in-law Michael Caminiti, Vincent Caminiti, Peter Caminiti, and Guy Morgan; and her sisters-in-law Diane Caminiti and Linda Caminiti. Visitation will be held at Church of the Presentation, 271 W. Saddle River Road, Upper Saddle River, NJ, on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 6 PM to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Church on Friday, Dec. 13 at 11 AM. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey (201-327-0030). In lieu of flowers, Camille wished for donations to be made to or the .