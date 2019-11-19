Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis RC Church
Ridgefield Park, NJ
View Map
Camille Mazzarella Obituary
Camille Mazzarella

Ridgefield Park - Camille Mazzarella, of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Camille worked for many years at Prudent Publishing Co. in Ridgefield Park.

Beloved wife of the late Charles Mazzarella who passed away in 2018. Devoted mother of Michael Mazzarella, Steven Mazzarella and his wife Melissa, Traci Kirkpatrick and her husband Ken, and Toni Mazzarella-Flynn and her husband Rich. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan and his wife Nikki, Taylor, Gianna, Richie, Caylie, Melanie, McKenna, and Anthony. Dearest twin sister of Joanne Lampiasi and her husband Lawrence. Loving sisters-in-law of Doris Iafelice, and Alma Iafelice. Adored aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Friday, November 22nd at 9:30 AM. The funeral mass will be offered 10:30 AM at St. Francis RC Church, Ridgefield Park. Cremation is private. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Camille's memory may be made to the St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry 114 Mt. Vernon Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660 or Villa Marie Claire 12 W. Saddle River Rd. Saddle River, NJ 07458 in her memory.

