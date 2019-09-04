Services
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
Dumont, NJ
Camille Saffioti Obituary
Camille Saffioti

River Vale - Camille Saffioti (née D'Eufemia), 85, of River Vale (formerly of Dumont), died peacefully on September 2, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Giuseppe (2011). Loving mother of Michael Saffioti, Louis Saffioti and his wife Kimberly, Joann Noroian and her husband Robert. Cherished grandmother of Andrew, Joseph, Ryan, Caroline, Lia, Sara. Dear sister of Enrico D'Eufemia and his wife, the late Rosie, and Anthony D'Eufemia and his wife Norma. Also survived by her niece, Joann Johnston.

Camille was born in New York City to Fortunata (née Durso) and Louis D'Eufemia, and was Head of Circulation at the Dixon Homestead Library, Dumont.

Funeral Mass Thursday, Sept. 5th, 9:30 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Entombment Madonna Mausoleum, Ft. Lee. Visiting today, Sept. 4th, 5-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; .
