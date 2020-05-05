Camille Verga
Camille Verga, loving aunt, passed away on May 3, 2020, at the age of 95.
Camille was born in Garfield, NJ on August 9, 1924, and lived most of her life in Garfield and Lodi before moving to Wayne in 2003. Camille graduated from Lodi High School in 1941, then went on to graduate from Drake Business School. She was head bookkeeper at Ral Supply Company for 31 years and Medicaire Supply Company for 8 years, retiring in 1986.
Camille was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Jennie (nee Mollo) Verga and brother, Thomas J. Verga. She is survived by her niece, Andrea Pascale and husband John and her nephew, Thomas C. Verga and wife Barbara. Loving great aunt of Tommy McFarlane, Valerie Pascale, Jessica Verga, and Annie Pascale. Due to the current restrictions the funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to March of Dimes: https://www.marchofdimes.org/
Camille Verga, loving aunt, passed away on May 3, 2020, at the age of 95.
Camille was born in Garfield, NJ on August 9, 1924, and lived most of her life in Garfield and Lodi before moving to Wayne in 2003. Camille graduated from Lodi High School in 1941, then went on to graduate from Drake Business School. She was head bookkeeper at Ral Supply Company for 31 years and Medicaire Supply Company for 8 years, retiring in 1986.
Camille was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Jennie (nee Mollo) Verga and brother, Thomas J. Verga. She is survived by her niece, Andrea Pascale and husband John and her nephew, Thomas C. Verga and wife Barbara. Loving great aunt of Tommy McFarlane, Valerie Pascale, Jessica Verga, and Annie Pascale. Due to the current restrictions the funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to March of Dimes: https://www.marchofdimes.org/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.