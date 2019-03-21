|
|
Candice Mae Rienstra
Boonton - Candice Mae Rienstra 58, of Boonton NJ, was welcomed to a new and fuller life in God's presence on March 19, 2019. Candice was born on Richards-Gebaur AFB, south of Kansas City MO., lived in Miami Florida, Clifton, NJ and Pompton Plains NJ before spending her last19 years at South Terrace Manor, in Boonton. This is a group home supported and managed by Newbridge Services.
Candice attended grade school in Miami, and high school at Eastern Christian in North Haledon, NJ. She studied at Calvin College and Montclair State where she graduated with degrees in speech and music. She loved music and was able to play numerous instruments, her favorite being the trumpet. She performed in various bands and made numerous solo appearances. She was also a talented female athlete who played soft ball and basketball. She also appreciated drama and appeared in a number of school plays.
After a short tenure teaching she was afflicted with the mental illness schizoaffective disorder. Although she was able to hold several jobs in retail sales, the disease finally became so debilitating she could no longer work. She was fortunate to find a place to live and receive appropriate care with Newbridge Services, which provides counseling and various living arrangements in Northern NJ. Her life has been a testimony to the often neglected prevalence of mental illness on so many levels, and a challenge to provide better means, medications and methods for helping affected people. Her family shares this message of her life with the hope of helping others to become better informed and more open to issues of mental illness, along with a greater eagerness to support community efforts with resources and passion.
Candice was predeceased by her mother Mae Bangma Rienstra. She is survived by her father the Reverend, Dr. Andrew Rienstra, her sisters and brothers-in-law, Richelle Stone (Gerald), Karen Borduin (Bruce) and a large and loving family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. A celebration of her life will take place at the First Reformed Church of Pompton Plains on Sunday, March 24 at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be given to Newbridge Services and VITAS Hospice Healthcare. www.scanlanfuneral.com