Cantor Kenneth M. Butensky
Cantor Kenneth M. Butensky

Englewood - Cantor Kenneth M. Butensky, age 87, of Englewood, NJ, formerly of North Bergen, NJ and, Bronx, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Betty Butensky, devoted father of Richard Butensky (Judy Cohen) and Robin Baker (Dae Bennett), proud grandfather of Emma, Alix (Christian), Jordan (Kayla) and Jason (Dawn), great grandfather of Jacob and Dylan, dear brother of Herbie, the late Benjiman and late sister, Gitty. His two greatest joys, after his family, were singing and feeding those he loved, and he incorporated that into his career as a Cantor and a Caterer. Cantor Butensky served for over 35 years as the Cantor of Temple Beth Am, Teaneck, NJ and owned several kosher delis and bakeries in Northern NJ.

A graveside funeral will be held at 11:30 on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 at Cedar Park Cemetery 735 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Lillian Booth Actor's Fund Home 155-175 W. Hudson Ave. Englewood, NJ 07631. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Cedar Park Cemetery
